AmSurg's leadership team has undergone significant changes in 2023:

Here's how the ASC chain's leadership has evolved:

1. Susan Byrd was named as AmSurg's chief human resources officer. She officially joined the organization on Dec. 4.

2. Effective Dec. 11, Keith Hennegan now serves as the company's COO.

3. In November, AmSurg announced its official board of directors.

4. In November, AmSurg named Jeff Snodgrass as CEO.