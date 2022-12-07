Administrator of the Week: Martha Otts

Martha Otts, administrator of Birmingham (Ala.) Surgery Center, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Otts' ASC was named the best outpatient surgery center in Alabama according to Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list for 2023. It honors the top 510 ASCs nationwide based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.

Ms. Otts shared her secrets to success with Becker's on how leaders can secure a spot on the list for their ASCs.