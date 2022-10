Newsweek's top ASC in 39 states for 2023

Newsweek released its annual list of the top 510 ASCs nationwide.

The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.

The top ASC in the 39 states where ASCs were ranked:

1. Alabama: Surgery Partners-Birmingham Surgery Center

2. Arizona: Mayo Clinic Scottsdale

3. California: Cedars Sinai-90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)

4. Colorado: UCHealth-Longs Peak Surgery Center (Longmont)

5. Connecticut: SCA Health-Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center

6. Delaware: SCA Health-Limestone Ambulatory Surgery Center (Wilmington)

7. Florida: Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

8. Georgia: Emory Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)

9. Hawaii: Surgicare of Hawaii (Honolulu)

10. Idaho: Millennium Surgery Center (Meridian)

11. Illinois: SCA Health-Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)

12. Indiana: Community Health Network-Community Surgery Center North (Indianapolis)

13. Iowa: Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center

14. Kansas: The University of Kansas Health System-KU MedWest Ambulatory Surgery Center (Shawnee)

15. Kentucky: Baptist Health Surgery Center in Lexington

16. Louisiana: Ochsner Health-Outpatient Surgery Center (Slidell)

17. Maryland: University of Maryland Medical Center Ambulatory Surgery Center (Columbia)

18. Michigan: Copper Ridge-Northwest Michigan Surgery Center (Traverse City)

19. Minnesota: SCA Health-St. Cloud Surgical Center

20. Mississippi: St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Jackson)

21. Missouri: The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopedic Group

22. Montana: Rocky Mountain Surgical Center (Bozeman)

23. Nebraska: Nebraska Surgery Center (Lincoln)

24. Nevada: Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston (Las Vegas)

25. New Hampshire: Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center

26. New Jersey: SCA Health-Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)

27. New York: Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City)

28. North Carolina: Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

29. Ohio: Cleveland Surgical Suites

30. Oklahoma: USPI-Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa)

31. Oregon: SCA Health-Grants Pass Surgery Center

32. Pennsylvania: Allegheny Health Network-Monroeville Surgery Center

33. South Carolina: SCA Health-Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)

34. Tennessee: Methodist Germantown Surgery Center

35. Texas: SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

36. Utah: HCA Healthcare-MountainStar St. Mark's Outpatient Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)

37. Virginia: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (Christiansburg)

38. Washington: Proliance Surgeons-Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland)

39. Wisconsin: Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)