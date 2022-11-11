How to make Newsweek's top ASC list: 3 leaders share their tips

Leaders at Newsweeks' top-rated ASCs in Wisconsin, Iowa and Alabama discuss their secrets for success and advice for other ASC leaders.

Question: Why do you think your practice stood out as a top ASC in the country this year?

Martha Otts. Administrator of Birmingham (Ala.) Surgery Center: The physicians and staff at our center are committed to providing high quality and compassionate care. Patients regularly comment how thankful they are for the kindness shown to them while at the center.

Kelly Durian. Executive Director of Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgery Center: The expertise and skill of our surgeons, anesthesiologists and clinical staff. In addition to their clinical skills, they are very good communicators with patients and their families. As a result, patients leave feeling like they were treated as individuals and not just a number.

Mark Behl. Executive Vice President and COO of Froedtert Health (Milwaukee): I think what stands out about Froedtert Surgery Center's ASC ranking is that we have very high expectations for the quality that is delivered in our ASC. We have robust internal and external benchmarks in place to measure, compare and execute improvement opportunities effectively. Continual assessment of the voice of the customer using patient experience surveys allows us to make timely changes to improve their experience. The commitment to quality is understood by all our well-trained teams, supported by leadership, and monitored by our governing body and medical executive committee to ensure accountability to clinical outcomes and responsiveness to both financial and clinical needs.

Q: What advice would you give other ASC leaders in the state and beyond?

MO: I recommend staying in a learning mode and draw on the resources available, such as a corporate office, a state ASC association, accrediting bodies and the Department of Health. Our center has been assisted by many people in these organizations in terms of clinical and regulatory requirements.

KD: Hire staff that fit the desired culture of your center and treat them well. Positive, caring and satisfied employees are appreciated by patients and their families, which results in excellence in satisfaction scores.

MB: My advice to other ASC leaders is to have a relentless pursuit of quality. Ensure your teams clearly understand benchmarks and targets, and improvement plans to achieve top performance. To be successful in the ASC market in the future, you must have your pulse on the voice of your customer. This includes offering personalized care, transparent communication and doing so in a setting that is convenient and lower cost. Consumers have choices for their healthcare, so a patient-centric approach is critical.