4 ASC leadership moves in November

Here are four ASC executive moves reported on by Becker's in November:

Moose Lake, Minn.-based Northern Lakes Surgery Center, set to open in 2023, named Jacque Volk, RN, as its director. Ms. Volk will oversee day-to-day operations at the center, quality initiatives and patient experience. She will also serve as director of ambulatory surgery at Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program. Dr. Ngo has been a practicing gastroenterologist for more than 10 years.

The ​​Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care named three new officers and four directors to its leadership board. Also, Lawrence Kim, MD, will serve the second of his two-year term as AAAHC secretary and treasurer.