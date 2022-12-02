4 ASC leadership moves in November

Here are four ASC executive moves reported on by Becker's in November:
- Moose Lake, Minn.-based Northern Lakes Surgery Center, set to open in 2023, named Jacque Volk, RN, as its director. Ms. Volk will oversee day-to-day operations at the center, quality initiatives and patient experience. She will also serve as director of ambulatory surgery at Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's.
- Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program. Dr. Ngo has been a practicing gastroenterologist for more than 10 years.
- The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care named three new officers and four directors to its leadership board. Also, Lawrence Kim, MD, will serve the second of his two-year term as AAAHC secretary and treasurer.
- St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners selected Robert Folberg, MD, as vice president of education of its newly launched innovation center. Dr. Folberg will be in charge of recruiting physicians, building university and residency relationships and implementing education programs internally and externally.