AAAHC adds to its board of directors, names new leadership

Carly Behm -  

The ​​Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care on Nov. 7 named new officers and leadership to its board of directors.

The new board officers, whose one-year term started Nov. 6, are:

Board chair: David Shapiro, MD
Immediate past board chair: Edwin Slade, DMD
Board chair-elect: Jan Davidson, MSN, RN

Lawrence Kim, MD, will serve the second of his two-year term as AAAHC secretary and treasurer, according to a news release from the organization.

Four elected directors, whose terms will expire in 2025, began their positions Nov. 6:

W. Patrick Davey, MD
David Gans
Jan Kleinhesselink, RN
Temple Robinson, MD

 

 

