Gastro Health in 2021: 11 updates

Miami-based Gastro Health had a strong year, adding nine practices and expanding its reach in Florida, Ohio and Virginia.

Here were 11 Gastro Health moves in 2021:

1. Gastro Health signed a definitive agreement to partner with North Miami, Fla.-based Digestive Care Center, the medical group said Nov. 17 in a news release shared with Becker's.

2. The company was recognized by the eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its website's doctor directory, the company said Nov. 9.

3. Gastro Health inked a deal with Lima, Ohio-based Gastro-Intestinal Associates, the company said in an Oct. 1 email.

4. In September, Gastro Health acquired New Smyrna Beach-based Gastro Center of Florida and Mid Florida Gastroenterology Consultants in Ocoee.

5. Gastro Health signed an agreement to add Reston, Va.-based The Gastroenterology Group, the company said Aug. 3.

6. In July, Penfund, a Toronto-based fund management company, completed a second lien debt and equity co-investment in Gastro Health.

7. Gastro Health brought on 17 gastroenterologists who left TriHealth in Cincinnati earlier this year, the company said July 1.

8. In June, Gastro Health sealed two new acquisitions, growing its footprint in northern Virginia.

9. In May, Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers.

10. Gastro Health partnered with Digestive Disease Associates, growing its platform to a sixth state, it announced March 1.

11. Gastro Health acquired a practice in Hollywood, Fla., expanding its presence in the Fort Lauderdale area, the platform announced Feb. 1.