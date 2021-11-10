Gastro Health wins award for best doctor directory 

Miami-based Gastro Health was recognized by the eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its website's doctor directory, the company said Nov. 9.

The medical group received a Gold Award for best doctor directory in the medical practice/outpatient facility category.

The award recognizes Gastro Health's website for the ease of finding a doctor who meets a patient or referring physician's needs. The award also took into account the extent and organization of information about the doctor and the facilitation of appointment requests.

Gastro Health was the only private gastroenterology group recognized with the 2021 award.