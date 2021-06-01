Gastro Health marks 10th north Virginia acquisition

Gastro Health sealed two new acquisitions, growing its footprint in northern Virginia.

The platform partnered with Alexandria-based Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates and Annandale-based Hong Gastroenterology, according to a June 1 news release. Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates was founded in 1989 and is led by Suresh Malhotra, MD, and Ronald Barkin, MD. Hong Gastroenterology has served patients since 1996.

Gastro Health's partnership also includes majority ownership in Northern Virginia Center for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and The Endoscopy Center, both in Alexandria.

Gastro Health now has 10 locations in northern Virginia. It has locations in six states and operates endoscopy centers in five of them.