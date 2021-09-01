Gastro Health boosts Florida presence with 2 acquisitions

Miami-based Gastro Health is expanding its presence to 19 locations in Central Florida after it acquired New Smyrna Beach-based Gastro Center of Florida and Mid Florida Gastroenterology Consultants in Ocoee.

The Sept. 1 acquisitions ups Gastro Health's portfolio in the region to 15 gastrointestinal offices with 18 physicians and 10 advanced practice providers.

"The population in the Greater Orlando area continues to see rapid growth, which means greater access to healthcare should follow suit," Gastro Health CEO Joseph Garcia said in a Sept. 1 news release. "By bringing together more gastroenterology providers and treatment options to the community, we look forward to serving patients with our GI partners in this growing region and welcome these new practitioners to the Gastro Health family."

Gastro Health is the second-largest gastrointestinal physician practice management platform in the country, employing more than 250 physicians at 100-plus locations in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

Gastro Health also owns and operates endoscopy centers in five of the six states.