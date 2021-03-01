Gastro Health expands into 6th state through acquisition

Miami-based Gastro Health partnered with Digestive Disease Associates, growing its platform to a sixth state, it announced March 1.

Founded in 1996, Digestive Disease Associates has two Maryland locations in Catonsville and Columbia. The partnership includes the group's endoscopy center and two infusion clinics.

The practice has 15 gastroenterologists, two anesthesiologists, two pathologists, three nurse practitioners and four CRNAs.

Two of Digestive Disease Associates' leaders will hold leadership roles with Gastro Health. Kester Crosse, MD, will serve as Gastro Health's vice president of clinical affairs for Maryland, and Tim Lynch will serve as division vice president of Maryland.

Joseph Garcia, Gastro Health CEO, said: "We are pleased to add the experienced team of GI specialists from DDA to the Gastro Health team. Their well-established impact on patient care coupled with successful physician leaders makes DDA a strong anchor in the Maryland market and a significant addition to our company as we continue to expand our footprint in the mid-Atlantic."

Gastro Health has a presence in Florida, Alabama, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and Washington. It is backed by Audax Private Equity, which could be seeking a potential exit.

