Gastro Health kicks off 2021 acquisitions, acquires private practice of longtime physician

Miami-based Gastro Health acquired a practice in Hollywood, Fla., expanding its presence in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area, the platform announced Feb. 1.

The platform acquired the private practice of Caren Bennett, MD. Dr. Bennett has more than 30 years of experience in medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood-based providers Memorial Regional Hospital and Broward Specialty Surgery Center.

"It is important to me that my patients receive excellent medical care as well as a great overall

experience," said Dr. Bennett. "By becoming part of Gastro Health, one of the most recognized gastroenterology groups in the country, my patients will now benefit from the additional resources we will be able to provide."

Gastro Health was the first practice to enter into a partnership with a private equity firm. The platform has partnerships in Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

