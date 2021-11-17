Gastro Health signs with Florida practice

Gastro Health signed a definitive agreement to partner with North Miami, Fla.-based Digestive Care Center, the medical group said Nov. 17 in a news release shared with Becker's.

Digestive Care Center was founded by Eduardo Kofman, MD, in Texas in 1997, and he moved the practice to North Miami in 2008. The deal with Gastro Health is expected to close Dec. 1.

"I evaluated options for the future of my practice and saw the value in partnering with a proven leader in the GI space," Dr. Kofman said in the release. "The Gastro Health partnership gives my team access to technology and support tools to improve our workflows and ultimately, our patients’ healthcare experience."

Gastro Health's network spans across Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.