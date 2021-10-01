Gastro Health adds Ohio practice

Gastro Health inked a deal with Lima, Ohio-based Gastro-Intestinal Associates, further expanding its Ohio reach, the company said in an Oct. 1 email.

Gastro-Intestinal Associates has six locations throughout Northwest Ohio, as well as an infusion center and endoscopy center recognized by The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The deal adds six physicians and six nurse practitioners to the Miami-based Gastro Health team. Gastro Health now has 46 physicians and 14 advanced practice providers in Ohio.

Gastro Health has a presence in six states — ​​Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland – with over 120 locations.