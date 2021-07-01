Gastro Health partners with 17 gastroenterologists who left hospital

Miami-based Gastro Health has brought on 17 gastroenterologists who left TriHealth in Cincinnati earlier this year.

The 17 gastroenterologists became part of Gastro Health - Ohio and will practice across nine clinical locations, according to a July 1 news release. This brings the number of physicians at Gastro Health - Ohio from 22 to 39.

The gastroenterologists had worked for TriHealth, a spokesperson for Gastro Health confirmed to Becker's ASC Review. Seventeen gastroenterologists planned to exit their contracts June 28, and an 18th changed his retirement date to June 28.

"Having this many experienced gastroenterologists joining Gastro Health together is a testament to the level of support we provide our physicians so that they can do what they do best, which is delivering the highest quality of care to patients," Gastro Health CEO Joseph Garcia said. "Patients throughout the Cincinnati Metropolitan area will now have easier access to specialized GI care; and our goal is to continue to develop our presence in this region."

Gastro Health has a presence in six states with more than 100 locations and 350 physicians.