8 GI companies to know going into 2023

Eight gastroenterology companies made a name for themselves in the market in 2022, and are promising new developments and expansions in 2023.

Here are eight GI companies to keep an eye on going into the new year:

1. Gastro Health: Management company Gastro Health continued to grow in 2022, reaching more than 150 locations across seven states. Additionally, two of its ASCs were ranked among the best in the U.S. this year.

2. GI Alliance: Private equity-backed GI Alliance went through a physician-led buyout in 2022. It also struck several key partnerships that experts are watching headed into 2023, including partnerships with United Surgical Partners International, Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology and Digestive Health Specialists.

3. One GI: One GI supports more than 30 practices across six states. It has continued to expand its presence this year, acquiring two new practices in November alone.

4. Medtronic: Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy module has been in the news throughout the year, and will likely continue its expansion in 2023. In October, Medtronic installed 28 GI Genius modules in Minnesota. Additionally, it struck a GI partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

5. Fujifilm: Photography company Fujifilm has made waves in the gastroenterology and endoscopy space throughout the year. It has debuted a new endoscope, partnered with the National Rural Health Association and the U.S. military and outfitted a Chicago-based GI training institute.

6. GI OnDemand: Joint venture GI OnDemand announced two major partnerships in October, making a name for itself in the GI space. GI OnDemand is a joint venture between Bethesda, Md.-based American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl. The company struck partnerships with hypnotherapy app developer Mindset Health and IBS management solution Trellus Health.

7. Iterative Scopes: Iterative Scopes rebranded this year, changing its name to Iterative Health to better reflect its future developments in the AI space. The company snagged $150 million in funding, added two new executives and partnered with One GI to bring its services to all of One GI's locations.

8. United Digestive: United Digestive prepared itself for growth heading into the new year, hiring two new executives in 2022. It also grew its anesthesia presence in Florida and chose to consolidate its operating systems.