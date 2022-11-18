Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more: 33 industry updates in 2022

Here are 33 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported on in 2022:

Capital Digestive Care

Capital Digestive Care opened a new laboratory, which is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.

Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

Gastro Care Partners

Gastro Care Partners appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.

Gastro Care Partners selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Gastro Care Partners signed a multiyear deal to offer FujiFilm's endoscopy product portfolio throughout Gastro Care Partners' network.

Gastro Health

Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.

Two Gastro Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates.

Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.

Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopies.

Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.

Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.

Gastro Health added Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA and Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center to its network.

Gastro Health completed a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts.

GI Alliance

Private equity firm Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling ownership stake in GI Alliance.

GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.

GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.

GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.

A deal between GI Alliance and Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology was named "USA Deal of the Year" at the 13th annual America's M&A Atlas Awards.

GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.

One GI

One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.

Iterative Scopes is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.

One GI added Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates to its network.

One GI inked a deal with Cleveland-based Digestive Disease Consultants.

PE GI Solutions

PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.

United Digestive

United Digestive is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.

United Digestive is consolidating operating systems for its partner practices.

United Digestive added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.

United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, president.

US Digestive Health