Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more: 33 industry updates in 2022

Here are 33 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported on in 2022:

Capital Digestive Care

  • Capital Digestive Care opened a new laboratory, which is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.
  • Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

Gastro Care Partners

  • Gastro Care Partners appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.
  • Gastro Care Partners selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
  • Gastro Care Partners signed a multiyear deal to offer FujiFilm's endoscopy product portfolio throughout Gastro Care Partners' network.

Gastro Health

  • Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.
  • Two Gastro Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
  • Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates.
  • Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.
  • Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopies.
  • Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.
  • Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.
  • Gastro Health added Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA and Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center to its network.
  • Gastro Health completed a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts.

GI Alliance

  • Private equity firm Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling ownership stake in GI Alliance.
  • GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.
  • GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.
  • GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.
  • GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.
  • A deal between GI Alliance and Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology was named "USA Deal of the Year" at the 13th annual America's M&A Atlas Awards.
  • GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.

One GI

  • One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.
  • Iterative Scopes is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.
  • One GI added Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates to its network.
  • One GI inked a deal with Cleveland-based Digestive Disease Consultants.

PE GI Solutions 

  • PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.

United Digestive

  • United Digestive is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.
  • United Digestive is consolidating operating systems for its partner practices.
  • United Digestive added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.
  • United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, president.

US Digestive Health

  • US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.
  • US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.
  • US Digestive Health is offering patients artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy screenings using the largest installation of GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules in the world.

 

