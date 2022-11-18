Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more: 33 industry updates in 2022

Here are 33 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported on in 2022:
Capital Digestive Care
- Capital Digestive Care opened a new laboratory, which is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.
- Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.
Gastro Care Partners
- Gastro Care Partners appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.
- Gastro Care Partners selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
- Gastro Care Partners signed a multiyear deal to offer FujiFilm's endoscopy product portfolio throughout Gastro Care Partners' network.
Gastro Health
- Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.
- Two Gastro Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
- Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates.
- Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.
- Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopies.
- Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.
- Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.
- Gastro Health added Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA and Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center to its network.
- Gastro Health completed a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts.
GI Alliance
- Private equity firm Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling ownership stake in GI Alliance.
- GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.
- GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.
- GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.
- GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.
- A deal between GI Alliance and Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology was named "USA Deal of the Year" at the 13th annual America's M&A Atlas Awards.
- GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.
One GI
- One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.
- Iterative Scopes is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.
- One GI added Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates to its network.
- One GI inked a deal with Cleveland-based Digestive Disease Consultants.
PE GI Solutions
- PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.
United Digestive
- United Digestive is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.
- United Digestive is consolidating operating systems for its partner practices.
- United Digestive added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.
- United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, president.
US Digestive Health
- US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.
- US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.
- US Digestive Health is offering patients artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy screenings using the largest installation of GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules in the world.