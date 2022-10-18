Fujifilm in GI: 5 updates this year

Photography company Fujifilm has made several impacts in the gastroenterology and endoscopy space this year. From new endoscopes to federal contracts, here are five Fujifilm updates Becker's has reported on this year:

1. Fujifilm debuted its newest endoscopic ultrasound endoscope, the EG74OUT.

2. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy outfitted its Chicago-based training institute with 16 of Fujifilm's imaging systems and 20 of its endoscopes.

3. Fujifilm partnered with the 21,000 members of the National Rural Health Association to provide equipment.

4. Fujifilm was awarded a five-year contract with the military to provide endoscopic devices.

5. Fujifilm signed a contract with Denver-based Gastro Care Partners to use its endoscopy product portfolio throughout the health network.