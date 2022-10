Here are four moves from gastroenterology-focused practice management company, United Digestive that Becker's has reported on since April 15:

1. United Digestive is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.

2. United Digestive is consolidating operating systems for its partner practices.

3. United Digestive added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.

4. United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, president.