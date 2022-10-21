Iterative Scopes in the headlines: 6 GI shifts this year

From a new chief medical officer to new FDA clearances, here are six Iterative Scopes updates Becker's has reported on in 2022.

1. Iterative Scopes rebranded, changing its name to Iterative Health.

2. Iterative Scopes partnered with One GI to bring its AI recruitment technology to One GI's 40 locations.

3. Iterative Scopes received FDA 510(k) clearance for its polyp detection device Skout.

4. Iterative Scopes tapped Shrujal Baxi, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

5. Iterative Scopes snagged $150 million in series B funding for AI technology research.

6. Iterative Scopes added Aditya Khosla, PhD, as its chief technology officer.