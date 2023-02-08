5 GI device companies to watch in 2023

As the gastroenterology device market continues to grow, here are five companies poised to take over the market in 2023.

Iterative Health: Iterative Health ended 2022 with a rebrand, reflecting its use of artificial intelligence in 2023. It also struck a major partnership with One GI that will continue into 2023. Iterative also appointed new leadership and launched a polyp detection device to head into the new year.

Medtronic: Several facilities have already added Medtronic's AI-driven polyp detection tool GI Genius in 2023. In January, Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology, West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, and Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., all added the modules.

FujiFilm: FujiFilm set itself up for 2023 by debuting a new endoscope device and finalizing several partnerships, including ones with the National Rural Health Association and Denver-based Gastro Care Partners. It also signed a five-year contract with the U.S. military.

Motus GI: Motus GI got itself back on the Nasdaq Stock Market heading into 2023, rebounding from its price bid requirement fall. It also completed one of the biggest GI deals in 2022, receiving market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system. Motus was also named the sole source provider for the Veterans Health Administration, a contract that will continue this year.

EndoSound: At the beginning of 2023, EndoSound, a newer player in the GI space, received an investment from the American Gastroenterological Association to improve its endoscopic ultrasound technology. In July 2021, EndoSound earned FDA breakthrough device designation for the device.