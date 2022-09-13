10 of the biggest GI deals in 2022

Here are 10 of the biggest gastroenterology deals since Jan. 1:

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance received a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The FDA granted Motus GI market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system. GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. Gastro Health entered into its seventh state after a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts: Greater Boston Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists and Middlesex Gastroenterology. Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Gastro Health started the new year with two major deals in Maryland and Florida: Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola (Fla.) and Optimal Digestive Care in Frederick, Md. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates. GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets. GI Alliance also partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.

Capital Digestive Care finalized a deal with Suffolk, Va.-based Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater.