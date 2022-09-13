10 of the biggest GI deals in 2022

Here are 10 of the biggest gastroenterology deals since Jan. 1:
- Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance received a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Global Management.
- The FDA granted Motus GI market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system.
- GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.
- Gastro Health entered into its seventh state after a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts: Greater Boston Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists and Middlesex Gastroenterology.
- Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla.
- Gastro Health started the new year with two major deals in Maryland and Florida: Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola (Fla.) and Optimal Digestive Care in Frederick, Md.
- Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates.
- GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.
- GI Alliance also partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.
Capital Digestive Care finalized a deal with Suffolk, Va.-based Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater.