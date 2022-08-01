17 gastroenterology updates

US Digestive Health's latest network expansion and 16 more gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since July 20:

1. Mukul Arya, MD, was appointed the director of advanced gastroenterology at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital.

2. Olympus' capital fund, Olympus Innovation Ventures, participated in series A funding for Virgo Surgical Video Solutions, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence-powered endoscopy technology.

3. Genetic Signatures, a company specializing in molecular diagnostics, finished recruitment for its clinical trial of the 3base EasyScreen Enteric Protozoan Diagnostic Kit.

4. GI cancer patients in the Southeastern U.S. face higher mortality rates than in other geographic regions in the U.S., according to research from the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, published in Gastroenterology.

5. Patients of Sanford Health in Fargo, N.D., are experiencing wait times of up to a year for routine colonoscopies because of backlogs.

6. Gil Melmed, MD, joined virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health's medical advisory board.

7. Gastro Care Partners appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.

8. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

9. Mauricio Garcia Saenz de Sicilia, MD, was appointed as the chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and as an associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences department of internal medicine.

10. 3D printing firm Triastek partnered with Eli Lilly, a global pharmaceutical company, to develop 3D-printed oral gastrointestinal drugs.

11. US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists, which has locations in Uniontown and Connellsville, Pa., to its network.

12. Divyanshoo Kohli, MD, was appointed to the GI specialty board on the American Board of Internal Medicine.

13. The global gastroenterology market is expected to reach a $43.7 billion valuation by 2028, growing at a rate of 3.33 percent.

14. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Lenox Health Greenwich Village in New York City opened a $1.49 million endoscopy suite.

15. Newark, N.J.-based Beth Israel Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, named Smruti Mohanty, MD, as the new division director of gastroenterology.

16. An artificial intelligence tool for smartphones can be used to gauge the quality of bowel preparation before colonoscopy, according to a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

17. Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with polyp removal, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.