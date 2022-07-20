Colonoscopy with polyp removal cost by state

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with polyp removal, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, examines and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.

The costs of colonoscopies with polyp removal in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs by state, according to the care calculator:

Alabama

HOPD: $1,838

ASC: $1,258

Alaska

HOPD: $2,487

ASC: $1,702

Arizona

HOPD: $2,080

ASC: $1,423

Arkansas

HOPD: $1,822

ASC: $1,247

California

HOPD: $2,282

ASC: $1,562

Colorado

HOPD: $2,009

ASC: $1,375

Connecticut

HOPD: $2,198

ASC: $1,504

Delaware

HOPD: $2,136

ASC: $1,462

Washington, D.C.

HOPD: $2,117

ASC: $1,449

Florida

HOPD: $2,018

ASC: $1,381

Georgia

HOPD: $1,891

ASC: $1,294

Hawaii

HOPD: $1,913

ASC: $1,309

Idaho

HOPD: $1,859

ASC: $1,272

Illinois

HOPD: $2,110

ASC: $1,444

Indiana

HOPD: $1,925

ASC: $1,317

Iowa

HOPD: $1,749

ASC: $1,197

Kansas

HOPD: $1,811

ASC: $1,240

Kentucky

HOPD: $1,853

ASC: $1,268

Louisiana

HOPD: $2,057

ASC: $1,408

Maine

HOPD: $1,858

ASC: $1,272

Maryland

HOPD: $2,188

ASC: $1,497

Massachusetts

HOPD: $2,254

ASC: $1,543

Michigan

HOPD: $2,076

ASC: $1,421

Minnesota

HOPD: $2,337

ASC: $1,599

Mississippi

HOPD: $1,869

ASC: $1,279

Missouri

HOPD: $1,847

ASC: $1,264

Montana

HOPD: $1,922

ASC: $1,315

Nebraska

HOPD: $1,878

ASC: $1,285

Nevada

HOPD: $1,984

ASC: $1,358

New Hampshire

HOPD: $1,990

ASC: $1,362

New Jersey

HOPD: $2,411

ASC: $1,650

New Mexico

HOPD: $1,832

ASC: $1,254

New York

HOPD: $2,269

ASC: $1,553

North Carolina

HOPD: $1,821

ASC: $1,246

North Dakota

HOPD: $2,023

ASC: $1,385

Ohio

HOPD: $1,893

ASC: $1,296

Oklahoma

HOPD: $2,026

ASC: $1,387

Oregon

HOPD: $2,067

ASC: $1,414

Pennsylvania

HOPD: $2,133

ASC: $1,460

Rhode Island

HOPD: $2,274

ASC: $1,556

South Carolina

HOPD: $1,940

ASC: $1,328

South Dakota

HOPD: $1,808

ASC: $1,237

Tennessee

HOPD: $1,824

ASC: $1,248

Texas

HOPD: $1,971

ASC: $1,349

Utah

HOPD: $2,054

ASC: $1,406

Vermont

HOPD: $2,016

ASC: $1,380

Virginia

HOPD: $1,961

ASC: $1,342

Washington

HOPD: $2,188

ASC: $1,497

West Virginia

HOPD: $1,963

ASC: $1,343

Wisconsin

HOPD: $2,072

ASC: $1,418

Wyoming

HOPD: $2,017

ASC: $1,380