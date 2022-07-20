Colonoscopy with polyp removal cost by state

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with polyp removal, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, examines and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.
The costs of colonoscopies with polyp removal in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs by state, according to the care calculator:
Alabama
HOPD: $1,838
ASC: $1,258
Alaska
HOPD: $2,487
ASC: $1,702
Arizona
HOPD: $2,080
ASC: $1,423
Arkansas
HOPD: $1,822
ASC: $1,247
California
HOPD: $2,282
ASC: $1,562
Colorado
HOPD: $2,009
ASC: $1,375
Connecticut
HOPD: $2,198
ASC: $1,504
Delaware
HOPD: $2,136
ASC: $1,462
Washington, D.C.
HOPD: $2,117
ASC: $1,449
Florida
HOPD: $2,018
ASC: $1,381
Georgia
HOPD: $1,891
ASC: $1,294
Hawaii
HOPD: $1,913
ASC: $1,309
Idaho
HOPD: $1,859
ASC: $1,272
Illinois
HOPD: $2,110
ASC: $1,444
Indiana
HOPD: $1,925
ASC: $1,317
Iowa
HOPD: $1,749
ASC: $1,197
Kansas
HOPD: $1,811
ASC: $1,240
Kentucky
HOPD: $1,853
ASC: $1,268
Louisiana
HOPD: $2,057
ASC: $1,408
Maine
HOPD: $1,858
ASC: $1,272
Maryland
HOPD: $2,188
ASC: $1,497
Massachusetts
HOPD: $2,254
ASC: $1,543
Michigan
HOPD: $2,076
ASC: $1,421
Minnesota
HOPD: $2,337
ASC: $1,599
Mississippi
HOPD: $1,869
ASC: $1,279
Missouri
HOPD: $1,847
ASC: $1,264
Montana
HOPD: $1,922
ASC: $1,315
Nebraska
HOPD: $1,878
ASC: $1,285
Nevada
HOPD: $1,984
ASC: $1,358
New Hampshire
HOPD: $1,990
ASC: $1,362
New Jersey
HOPD: $2,411
ASC: $1,650
New Mexico
HOPD: $1,832
ASC: $1,254
New York
HOPD: $2,269
ASC: $1,553
North Carolina
HOPD: $1,821
ASC: $1,246
North Dakota
HOPD: $2,023
ASC: $1,385
Ohio
HOPD: $1,893
ASC: $1,296
Oklahoma
HOPD: $2,026
ASC: $1,387
Oregon
HOPD: $2,067
ASC: $1,414
Pennsylvania
HOPD: $2,133
ASC: $1,460
Rhode Island
HOPD: $2,274
ASC: $1,556
South Carolina
HOPD: $1,940
ASC: $1,328
South Dakota
HOPD: $1,808
ASC: $1,237
Tennessee
HOPD: $1,824
ASC: $1,248
Texas
HOPD: $1,971
ASC: $1,349
Utah
HOPD: $2,054
ASC: $1,406
Vermont
HOPD: $2,016
ASC: $1,380
Virginia
HOPD: $1,961
ASC: $1,342
Washington
HOPD: $2,188
ASC: $1,497
West Virginia
HOPD: $1,963
ASC: $1,343
Wisconsin
HOPD: $2,072
ASC: $1,418
Wyoming
HOPD: $2,017
ASC: $1,380