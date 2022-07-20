Colonoscopy with polyp removal cost by state

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with polyp removal, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, examines and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.

The costs of colonoscopies with polyp removal in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs by state, according to the care calculator:

Alabama

HOPD: $1,838
ASC: $1,258

Alaska

HOPD: $2,487
ASC: $1,702

Arizona

HOPD: $2,080
ASC: $1,423

Arkansas

HOPD: $1,822
ASC: $1,247

California

HOPD: $2,282
ASC: $1,562

Colorado

HOPD: $2,009
ASC: $1,375

Connecticut

HOPD: $2,198
ASC: $1,504

Delaware

HOPD: $2,136
ASC: $1,462

Washington, D.C.

HOPD: $2,117
ASC: $1,449

Florida

HOPD: $2,018
ASC: $1,381

Georgia

HOPD: $1,891
ASC: $1,294

Hawaii

HOPD: $1,913
ASC: $1,309

Idaho

HOPD: $1,859
ASC: $1,272

Illinois

HOPD: $2,110
ASC: $1,444

Indiana

HOPD: $1,925
ASC: $1,317

Iowa

HOPD: $1,749
ASC: $1,197

Kansas

HOPD: $1,811
ASC: $1,240

Kentucky

HOPD: $1,853
ASC: $1,268

Louisiana

HOPD: $2,057
ASC: $1,408

Maine

HOPD: $1,858
ASC: $1,272

Maryland

HOPD: $2,188
ASC: $1,497

Massachusetts

HOPD: $2,254
ASC: $1,543

Michigan

HOPD: $2,076
ASC: $1,421

Minnesota

HOPD: $2,337
ASC: $1,599

Mississippi

HOPD: $1,869
ASC: $1,279

Missouri

HOPD: $1,847
ASC: $1,264

Montana

HOPD: $1,922
ASC: $1,315

Nebraska

HOPD: $1,878
ASC: $1,285

Nevada

HOPD: $1,984
ASC: $1,358

New Hampshire

HOPD: $1,990
ASC: $1,362

New Jersey

HOPD: $2,411
ASC: $1,650

New Mexico

HOPD: $1,832
ASC: $1,254

New York

HOPD: $2,269
ASC: $1,553

North Carolina

HOPD: $1,821
ASC: $1,246

North Dakota

HOPD: $2,023
ASC: $1,385

Ohio

HOPD: $1,893
ASC: $1,296

Oklahoma

HOPD: $2,026
ASC: $1,387

Oregon

HOPD: $2,067
ASC: $1,414

Pennsylvania

HOPD: $2,133
ASC: $1,460

Rhode Island

HOPD: $2,274
ASC: $1,556

South Carolina

HOPD: $1,940
ASC: $1,328

South Dakota

HOPD: $1,808
ASC: $1,237

Tennessee

HOPD: $1,824
ASC: $1,248

Texas

HOPD: $1,971
ASC: $1,349

Utah

HOPD: $2,054
ASC: $1,406

Vermont

HOPD: $2,016
ASC: $1,380

Virginia

HOPD: $1,961
ASC: $1,342

Washington

HOPD: $2,188
ASC: $1,497

West Virginia

HOPD: $1,963
ASC: $1,343

Wisconsin

HOPD: $2,072
ASC: $1,418

Wyoming

HOPD: $2,017
ASC: $1,380

