Dr. Gil Melmed joins Oshi Health medical advisory board

Gil Melmed, MD, has joined virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health's medical advisory board, according to a press release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Melmed is a gastroenterologist and researcher on clinical inflammatory bowel disease at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

He oversees clinical trials on novel treatments for Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and IBD and has studied why ulcerative colitis patients are sometimes later diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

"We have reached an inflection point in the management of IBD specifically, and of GI health in general. We now have both insights and evidence that support an evolution in IBD care from the traditional 1:1 doctor-patient relationship toward an integrated, comprehensive whole-person approach," Dr. Melmed said in the July 26 press release. "Oshi Health is uniquely able to deliver on this promise and is well-positioned to serve as an ally to traditional GI groups seeking to better support their own patients and focus on their core competencies."

Dr. Melmed is also a member of the National Scientific Advisory Council for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and is a co-chair of the foundation's IBD Qorus quality improvement program.