Smartphone tool gauges bowel prep quality before colonoscopy

An artificial intelligence tool for smartphones can be used to gauge the quality of bowel preparation before colonoscopy, according to a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

The study, published July 4, was blinded for the colonoscopist and randomized. A total of 1,434 patients participated in the study and were put into two groups. One group had the AI tool to evaluate bowel preparation quality and the other group performed routine practice self-evaluation.

The group that used the AI tool had a higher quality of bowel preparation according to the Boston Bowel Preparation Scale compared to the group that performed routine practice self-evaluation, according to the study.

The study concluded that the AI tool could serve as an alternative for evaluating bowel preparation quality before colonoscopy.

