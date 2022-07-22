Dr. Divyanshoo Kohli appointed to the American Board of Internal Medicine

Divyanshoo Kohli, MD, has been appointed to the GI specialty board on the American Board of Internal Medicine.

The new appointment was one of several the American Board of Internal Medicine made to its governance board, including new members to the board of directors, board of trustees, council and specialty boards, according to a July 21 press release.

Dr. Kohli works at Providence Digestive Health Institute in Spokane, Wash., as an endoscopist. He is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology.

He has previously served on the American Board of Internal Medicine on the standard setting panel and the item-writing taskforce.

The specialty boards are composed of doctors in all different fields, from GI to geriatrics.

The specialty board members work with physicians and surgeons to develop certifications and credentials that recognize physicians who are keeping up with specialized knowledge to stay current in their fields.