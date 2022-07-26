Top 50 hospitals for gastroenterology, GI surgery in 2022: US News

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed 1,586 hospitals and ranked the top 50 for gastroenterology and GI surgery. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 25 gastroenterology hospitals:

Note: Some hospital rankings were tied based on their scores.

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Cedar-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

3. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. Cleveland Clinic

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles)

7. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

8. Houston Methodist Hospital

9. Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)

10. John Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

11. UC San Diego Health-La Jolla (Calif.) and Hillcrest Hospitals

12. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

13. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

14. University of Chicago Medical Center

15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

15. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

17. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

18. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

19. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

20. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

21. Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)

22. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

23. OHSU Hospital (Portland, Ore.)

24. Beaumont Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.)

25. Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia)

25. University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor)

27. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

27. St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn, N.Y.)

29. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

30. North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)

31. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

32. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

33. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

34. Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

34. Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

34. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

37. Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.)

38. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

39. Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital (Cleveland)

40. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

41. AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.)

42. UW Health University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

43. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

44. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago)

45. Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood, Ill.)

45. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital

47. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

48. Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

48. Scripps La Jolla (Calif.) Hospitals

50. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)