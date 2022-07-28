GI parasite screening kit completes recruitment for clinical trial

Genetic Signatures, a company specializing in molecular diagnostics, has finished recruitment for its clinical trial of the 3base EasyScreen Enteric Protozoan Diagnostic Kit.

The kit allows individuals to test for up to eight species of gastrointestinal parasites at once, with rapid and accurate results, according to a July 28 press release.

Genetic Signatures said that following the trial, it hopes to submit for FDA 510(k) clearance by late 2022.

According to the release, more than 350 million cases of gastrointestinal infections are reported in the U.S. annually, and these parasites can lead to serious infection or even death.