Gastro Care Partners names Brooks Marshall SVP of business development

Wyoming and Colorado's largest gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services provider, Gastro Care Partners, has appointed Brooks Marshall as its senior vice president of business development.

Mr. Marshall will lead partnerships, joint ventures and physician recruitment and support.

He has 16 years of healthcare experience, advising physicians and veterinarians on mergers and business matters. Most recently, he was chief development officer at Sage Veterinary Centers.

"GCP has distinguished itself through its focus on driving success for its practices while fostering the unique identities that made them successful to begin with," Mr. Marshall said in a July 26 Gastro Care Partners news release. "I am thrilled to join the team to continue building on the firm’s track record of true, collaborative partnerships."