13 GI centers opened or announced so far in 2021

Thirteen surgery centers or practices with gastroenterology services opened or were announced so far in 2021.

Minneapolis-based MNGI Digestive Health will begin construction on an endoscopy center next year.

Borland Groover will open a 13,000-square-foot endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla., next year.

Two gastroenterologists, Catherine Kerschen, MD, and Lisa Oliveri-LePain, MD, and physician assistant Maria Reed opened a gastroenterology clinic in Lansing, Mich.

The Sweetwater (Tenn.) Hospital Association opened a patient tower and gastroenterology practice in November.

Paducah, Ky.-based Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital added a specialized endoscopy suite with a 2,600-square-foot operating room.

Gainesville-based University of Florida Shands Hospital opened an endoscopy center with artificial intelligence labs in July.

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare opened its multidisciplinary Digestive Health Center in Bloomfield, Conn., in April.

Michael Goldberg, DO, and Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare opened an outpatient gastroenterology suite on Einstein's main campus.

Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health took over a space vacated by Seattle-based Swedish Health to open a specialty clinic that will include gastroenterology services.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Cleveland, Tenn. in March.

Mel Ona, MD, opened Ohana Endoscopy Clinic in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists announced plans to open its 26th location in Charlotte Harbor, Fla.

Leandro Feo, MD, joined Tenet Florida Physician Services to open an office in Boca Raton.