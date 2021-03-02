Erlanger opens new gastroenterology clinic

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Cleveland, Tenn., thechattanoogan.com reported March 2.

The clinic is located in Erlanger's physician offices in Cleveland.

Arslan Kahloon, MD, and Sharlotte Manley, a nurse practitioner, will see patients on a weekly basis.

Dr. Kahloon is Erlanger's chief of gastroenterology. He specializes in treating liver disease and transoral incisionless Fundoplication.

Ms. Manley has a masters of nursing degree from Collegedale, Tenn.-based Southern Adventist University.

