Erlanger opens new gastroenterology clinic
Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Cleveland, Tenn., thechattanoogan.com reported March 2.
The clinic is located in Erlanger's physician offices in Cleveland.
Arslan Kahloon, MD, and Sharlotte Manley, a nurse practitioner, will see patients on a weekly basis.
Dr. Kahloon is Erlanger's chief of gastroenterology. He specializes in treating liver disease and transoral incisionless Fundoplication.
Ms. Manley has a masters of nursing degree from Collegedale, Tenn.-based Southern Adventist University.
More articles on physicians:
Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value
Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January
Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.