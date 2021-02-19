Gastroenterologist opens Hawaii's 1st office-based endoscopy facility

Mel Ona, MD, opened Ohana Endoscopy Clinic in Kapolei, Hawaii, to provide upper endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures, local news affiliate KHON reported Feb. 18.

Dr. Ona said the practice is the first and only office-based endoscopy facility in Hawaii. He built the facility in a Kapolei strip mall between a grocery store and fast food restaurants.

He performed the clinic's first procedure Oct. 30, 2020.

Dr. Ona earned his medical degree from West Indies, Grenada-based St. George's University School of Medicine. He completed a residency at New York City-based NYU Langone Hospital and completed his fellowship at New York City-based Brooklyn Hospital Center.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.