Mercy Health adds specialized endoscopy suite in $3.1M project

Paducah, Ky.-based Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital added a specialized endoscopy suite and a new 2,600-square-foot operating room in a $3.1 million project, The Paducah Sun reported July 28.

The specialized endoscopy room will allow for more advanced procedures like endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and endoscopic ultrasound.

The endoscopy room design will help maximize patient safety during more complex cases, hospital officials told the Sun.

The new operating room will help the staff maneuver more easily during advanced, robotic-assisted procedures.