GI Alliance affiliate grows, adds Dr. Scharles Konadu

Fort Worth-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, an affiliate of management group GI Alliance, has added gastroenterologist Scharles Konadu, MD.

Dr. Konadu treats all GI issues but specializes in colon cancer and IBS, according to an April 24 press release.

Dr. Konadu is affiliated with the American Board of Internal Medicine Gastroenterology and was recently recognized as a Rising Star Top Doc.

GI Alliance is the largest network of GI providers in the U.S., with over 300 practice affiliates and over 900 providers.





