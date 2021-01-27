Florida Digestive Health Specialists to open 26th location, 2nd opening during pandemic

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists plans to open its 26th location in Charlotte Harbor, Fla., Feb. 4.

The practice will open part-time at first, and will be staffed by Ravi Kondapalli, MD.

In June, Carl Colton, MD, will join the practice and hours will be expanded to operate Monday through Friday.

“Patients have expressed their desire for more gastroenterology services in the area, and we’re honored to fill that role,” said Dr. Kondapalli.

Florida Digestive Health Specialists is the largest gastroenterology group in the state without private equity involvement. This is the second location the group has opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

