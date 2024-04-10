Arizona Digestive Health opens new GI, endoscopy center

Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health has opened a new gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.

This is ADH's first facility in Tucson. The practice is partnered with GI management services organization GI Alliance, according to an April 10 press release.

The Tucson practice includes 5,800 square feet of practice space, with eight clinic rooms, and a 7,000-square-foot endoscopy center with three suites.

It will be led by two physicians, Gary Goldstein, MD, and Cristiana Bortuzzo, MD. Dr. Bortuzzo treats all GI related issues, but specializes in the screening and prevention of GI malignancies. Dr. Goldstein specializes in screening and therapeutic colonoscopy, diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, esophageal dilation, liver disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

ADH is opening the new facility in an attempt to shorten long appointment wait times in the area. It is scheduled to open on April 22, but is already taking appointments.