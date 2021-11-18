MNGI Digestive Health plans endoscopy center

Construction will begin next year on an MNGI Digestive Health endoscopy center in Maple Grove, Minn.

The 22,000-square-foot ASC will be on the second floor of the Maple Grove Specialty Center, Timco Construction, the company named the general contractor for the endoscopy center as well as the office building, said Nov. 18.

Timco broke ground on the 44,000-square-foot specialty center Aug. 19, and both projects are slated for completion next June.

The specialty center is being developed by Minneapolis-based Davis.

Minneapolis-based MNGI Digestive Health operates at least 11 endoscopy centers in the Twin Cities metropolitan area, according to the company's website.