Gainesville-based University of Florida Shands Hospital opened an endoscopy center with artificial intelligence labs, according to a July 8 release.

The center features two endoscopy labs that include the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography fluoro system Omega E-View.AI., used in image-guided endoscopic procedures.

The Shands Endoscopy Center performs interventional endoscopy services such as ERCP, enteroscopy and other advanced procedures.