Virginia Mason Franciscan Health developing outpatient clinic with GI, cardiology services
Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is taking over a space vacated by Seattle-based Swedish Health and will open a specialty clinic to provide primary, specialty, internal medicine, laboratory and limited radiology services, West Seattle Blog reported March 12.
The clinic will offer specialty services on a rotating weekly basis. Those services are gastroenterology, cardiology, orthopedics, general surgery, endocrinology and women's health.
The clinic is near Seattle-based St. Anne Hospital, and patients will have integrated access to the hospital if needed.
