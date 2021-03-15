Virginia Mason Franciscan Health developing outpatient clinic with GI, cardiology services

Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is taking over a space vacated by Seattle-based Swedish Health and will open a specialty clinic to provide primary, specialty, internal medicine, laboratory and limited radiology services, West Seattle Blog reported March 12.

The clinic will offer specialty services on a rotating weekly basis. Those services are gastroenterology, cardiology, orthopedics, general surgery, endocrinology and women's health.

The clinic is near Seattle-based St. Anne Hospital, and patients will have integrated access to the hospital if needed.

