Florida colorectal surgeon opens office with Tenet Florida Physician Services

Leandro Feo, MD, joined Tenet Florida Physician Services to open an office in Boca Raton, according to South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report.

Dr. Feo previously practiced at South Palm Beach Surgical Associates in Boca Raton and Delray Beach-based Delray Medical Center.

He earned his medical degree from Barquisimeto, Venezuela-based Universidad Lisandro Alvarado School of Medicine and completed an internship at Philadelphia-based Albert Einstein Medical Center, a residency at Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital, and fellowships at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Butterworth-Blodgett Hospital and New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Tenet Florida Physician Services is a physician group based in South Florida. It's a division of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

