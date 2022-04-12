From updated guidelines to new ASCs, here are 10 updates for gastroenterology leaders to know:

1. Orlando (Fla.) Health Digestive Health Institute Gastroenterology opened a gastroenterology-focused ASC, Lakeview Surgery Center, in southwest Orlando.

2. Significant racial disparities have been found in the surgical care of gastrointestinal tract cancers, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

3. The American College of Gastroenterology published new guidelines regarding the diagnosis and management of Barrett's esophagus in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

4. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center created a surveillance program to screen those at high risk for developing familial or hereditary pancreatic cancer.

5. Miami-based Gastro Health added two new practices in Maryland and Washington.

6. Gastroenterologist and state senator from Rye, N.H., Tom Sherman is running for New Hampshire governor.

7. A physician at Nashville, Tenn.-based the Surgical Clinic performed the clinic's first Enterra Therapy implant.

8. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance named Casey Chapman, MD, as its chief medical officer.

9. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health established the Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Celiac Disease after receiving an anonymous $70 million donation.

10. Harbin Clinic Gastroenterology Endoscopy & GI Lab Rome (Ga.) is the recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Professionalism Distinction from the American Board of Certification for Gastroenterology Nurses.