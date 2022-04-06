Gastroenterologist running for New Hampshire governor 

New Hampshire gastroenterologist and state senator from Rye, N.H., Tom Sherman is running for governor.

Dr. Sherman is the first Democrat to announce a challenge to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a fourth term, according to a March report from NBC10 Boston.

"I’m running for governor because right now a lot of families are struggling with rising costs, and under Governor Sununu we’re veering even further off course,” Dr. Sherman told the news outlet. "The 'live free or die' state has always valued individual responsibility and dedication to our communities, but Governor Sununu has signed the most extreme abortion ban in state history and legislation to censor our teachers. We need to get back on track and focus on the real issues facing granite staters — rising property taxes, the availability of affordable child care and housing, protecting public education and the high cost of energy."