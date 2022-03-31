GI Alliance appoints new chief medical officer

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance has named Casey Chapman, MD, as its chief medical officer.

Dr. Chapman has served as the organization's regional director of clinical research and education since July 2016, according to a March 31 news release.

In his new role, Dr. Chapman will serve as a liaison and adviser for more than 1,200 medical staff physicians and advanced care providers. He will continue to practice part time at GI Alliance's Baton Rouge, La., location.

Dr. Chapman's new role is effective April 1.