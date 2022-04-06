Hackensack University Medical Center launches genetic screening program for pancreatic cancer

Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center has created a surveillance program to screen those at high risk for developing familial or hereditary pancreatic cancer.

The program will provide eligible patients with an imaging test and a biomarker test that measures the immune system's response to diseases in the blood, according to an April 6 news release.



Biomarker testing looks for genes, proteins and other substances to provide information about cancer.



"Pancreas cancer is predicted to become the second-leading cause of cancer death in the world by 2030, overtaking colon cancer," Rosario Ligresti, MD, chief of gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center, said in the release. "We absolutely need a better way to screen for it."



The center will provide screenings from April 1 to Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.