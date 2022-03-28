Georgia endoscopy center awarded by nurse organization

Harbin Clinic Gastroenterology Endoscopy & GI Lab Rome (Ga.) is the recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Professionalism Distinction from the American Board of Certification for Gastroenterology Nurses, WRGA Local News Now reported March 27.

The award recognizes gastroenterology nurses who demonstrate high standards for care and ensure high-quality patient interactions and outcomes.

Recipients of this award will be recognized at the American Board of Certification for Gastroenterology Nurses Annual Business Meeting and the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates Annual Course.