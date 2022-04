The American College of Gastroenterology has published new guidelines regarding the diagnosis and management of Barrett's esophagus in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Three key changes from the last version of the guidelines:

1. Expanding acceptable screening techniques to include nonendoscopic methods.

2. Liberalized intervals for observing short-segment Barrett's esophagus.

3. Volume criteria for endoscopic therapy centers.

The new guidelines can be found here.