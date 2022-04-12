Gastroenterology ASC opens in Orlando

Orlando (Fla.) Health Digestive Health Institute Gastroenterology has opened a gastroenterology-focused ASC, Lakeview Surgery Center, in southwest Orlando.

The center will be Medicare-certified and fully accredited by The Joint Commission, Orlando Health said in an April 11 news release.

The facility is about 10,000 square feet. It has three procedure rooms and 12 pre-op and recovery beds.

Lakeview Surgery Center's medical team is led by Christina Covelli, MD, medical director of general gastroenterology at Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute.

