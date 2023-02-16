10 power players in GI

From gastroenterology management organizations to big-name practices to gastroenterology device manufacturers, here are 10 power players in the GI space poised to make waves in the industry in 2023.

1. United Digestive: Atlanta-based management services organization United Digestive services major practices throughout Georgia and Florida, most recently acquiring the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.

2. Hoag Digestive Health Institute: Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Digestive is a practice providing GI care in the state and beyond. In February, it opened a comprehensive multidisciplinary clinic that provides tailored health plans for patients.

3. GI Alliance: Management group GI Alliance has more than 150 centers across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington, and it is poised to acquire more in 2023.

4. One GI: One GI is a management services organization with locations spread across the South and Central U.S.. In 2022, it expanded its presence in several key states, including Ohio and Tennessee.

5. Medtronic: Medtronic is a medical device company making waves in the GI space with its screening tools including its GI Genius AI-powered endoscopy modules. GI Genius is the first detection tool of its kind, increasing cancer detection rates by over 14 percent.

6. Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic is continuously rated one of the top hospitals in the nation for gastroenterology care, striking partnerships and adding new physician leaders consistently, with 22 hospitals and 220 outpatient facilities. It has expanded nationwide, adding a care center in Florida in February. Cleveland Clinic also has a global presence, serving patients in Europe and Asia.

7. Gastro Health: In 2022, management organization Gastro Health had the most transactions of any GI company. It is expanding throughout the South and Northeast, striking partnerships with other GI power players including Iterative Health and Lynx.MD.

8. Apollo Endosurgery: In November, GI device company Apollo Endosurgery was acquired by Boston Scientific in a $615 million deal, adding to its capital backing. Additionally, the company landed several major investments, including $929,000 from Boston Partners, in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

9. Olympus: Medical device corporation Olympus signed an international distribution agreement set to begin this spring. It continues to fund up-and-coming GI device companies, making a name in the GI space worldwide.

10. GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.: GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.-Shreveport (La.) Endoscopy Center is a specialty GI practice with four practice locations in the state. It was ranked as one of the best GI ASCs in the nation for 2023 by Newsweek, and it has received recognition by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for over three years.