Boston Scientific to acquire Apollo Endosurgery in $615M deal

Riz Hatton  

Boston Scientific has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire gastrointestinal device company Apollo Endosurgery.

The deal reflects an enterprise value of about $615 million, according to a Nov. 29 news release from Boston Scientific.

Apollo Endosurgery's product portfolio includes devices used during endoluminal surgery.

Mike Jones, senior vice president and president of endoscopy at Boston Scientific, said in the release that endoluminal surgery is a "core focus" for the company's endoscopy business.

Boston Scientific expects to complete the acquisition during the first half of 2023.

